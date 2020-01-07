January 5, 2020 Margaret Darlene Bane, 96, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Rucker Bane Jr. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Barbara Peterson and husband, Jeffrey (Mike), Janet Nelson and husband, Hubert, Nancy Lynn and husband, Tom, and Susan Anderson and husband, Paul; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three stepgrandchildren and their families. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. A funeral service will be held in Kahoka, Mo. on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
BANE, Margaret Darlene
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret BANE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.