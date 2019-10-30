BANE Lisa Gale June 20, 1962 October 26, 2019 Lisa Gale Bane, born on June 20, 1962, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. From Hardy, Va., was our best friend and is now a beautiful angel in heaven. Lisa is survived by the love of her life and partner, John H. Taylor; Daughters, Leslie Elsea, Emily Wiggins And Amanda Lazenby. Sons, Jordon Taylor, Scott Taylor and Cameron Taylor; son-in-law, Hugh Elsea. Grand chilldren, Madison Reynolds, Gracie and Everett Elsea, Aiden Lazenby and Brody Taylor; sister and brother-in-law, Dawn and Gerald Meador; sister; Michelle Dunbar. Gone but never forgotten.

