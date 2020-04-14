Bane Elizabeth June 23, 1926 April 9, 2020 Elizabeth Scott "Betsy" Bane departed this life on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Bane Sr. Betsy was the daughter of James Jackson Scott Sr. and Ann "Nancy" Howison. She leaves behind a sister, Pam Junker; two sons, Ned B. Bane Jr. and James J. Bane; a granddaughter, Margaret Bane Barber; and a great-grandson, Logan Weber Barber; as well as a host of friends in Pulaski where she spent most of her life. She was an elementary school teacher for over 30 years, spending most of them at Jefferson Elementary School in Pulaski. Betsy was an avid golfer and baseball fan. In her later years, she spent her time writing letters to elderly patients of care facilities in the New River Valley and playing bridge. Betsy will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.

