BANDY, James Michael March 3, 2020 James Michael "Mike" Bandy, 63, of Fincastle, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was a Manager with The Kroger Company, retiring after 45 years of service in the Roanoke Valley. Mike then went to work with Botetourt County Schools as a Bus Driver. He had a real passion for riding his Harley and was a past Director of The Roanoke Valley Harley Owners Group. Mike was a member of Catawba Masonic Lodge #342 A.F. & A.M., having also served as a Past Master. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Bandy. Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna; his son, Jason Bandy; his mother and stepfather, Louise and R.C. Wagner; one brother, Jeff Bandy; several step siblings; his sister-in-law, Shirleen; a niece, Casey; a dear special family friend, George Anderson; and many other loving relatives and friends. A Graveside Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Franklin Memorial Park with Dr. Rob Colwell officiating and followed by Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Freedom Farm in Buchanan. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.oakeys.com.

