June 27, 2020 Samuel Walter Ballengee, 81, of Moneta, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor Larry Morris officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton. Please visit www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
305 E. Washington Ave
Vinton, VA 24179
Locations
