November 17, 1942 December 27, 2019 Wendell Deforest Ball Sr., 77, of Millers Tavern, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 17, 1942, he was the second son to Robert Earl Sr., and Susie Wright Ball. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Robert Earl Jr., and his wife, Carolyn Hale Ball. Wendell graduated from Central High School in 1960. He attended Norfolk State College where he completed the requirements for a Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education. Also while at Norfolk State, Wendell met his loyal best friends, Gordon Bonds and Bread Bethel, and his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Carolyn Hale Ball. After college, they moved to Carolyn's hometown, Roanoke, VA, to start their lives together. Wendell was hired by the Roanoke City School Board where he spent forty-four year at Westside Elementary School and William Ruffner Middle School. Following retirement, he spent twenty years as a GED instructor and the past couple years as an After School Caregiver for the YMCA. In and out of the classroom, Wendell had many success stories while teaching and mentoring young people and adults. Outside of the classroom, he devoted his life to making sure the people he loved were cared for and happy. He spent hours working in the garden with his wife, providing for his grandchildren, and supporting his former students and friends in anyway he could. He also spent many Sundays cheering on his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. Cherishing his memory are his son, Wendell D. Ball Jr; grandson, Wendell D. Ball III, granddaughter, Jamyra D. Ball (Tamara); grandson, Dominique Q. Lawton (Angel); one brother, Carswell (Deborah) Ball of West Point, Va.; four great-grandchildren, his best friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, and hundreds of his students.
