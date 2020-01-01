December 27, 2019 Wendell D. Ball Sr., 77, of Roanoke, passed away December 27, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may call at Serenity Friday, January 3, 2020, from 2 until 8 p.m. for viewing. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Ball Sr., Wendell D.
To plant a tree in memory of Wendell Ball, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.