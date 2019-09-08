BALES Ivy June Harris May 14, 1927 September 4, 2019 Ivy June Harris Bales, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was the daughter of Ivy Judson and Sarah Lida Thompson Harris. She was preceded in death by husband, Odie Halmer Bales Sr.; daughter, Ivy Jeanette Bales; and son, Odie Halmer Bales Jr. Survived by daughter, Odilee Halma Bales Goad; sister, Annie Laurie Henry and husband Foy; brother, Douglas Harris and wife Becky. Several Nieces and Nephews. Graveside services will be held at Monday, September 9, 2019 at Beech Springs Cemetery, Kodak, Tenn. Arrangements by McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home, Knoxville, Tenn.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.