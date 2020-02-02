May 16, 1927 January 31, 2020 Eileen Baldwin, 92, of Salem, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, joined her beloved husband, Bruce; son, Robert; family and friends in heaven on Friday, January 31, 2020. Eileen retired from Shepard's Auto Supply after 37 years and was a life-long member of First Church of the Brethren. She will be remember for loving and caring ways and her unique sense of humor. Left to cherish her memory and legacy are her children, Richard and Rene Baldwin, Ann and Dale Arrington and Jerry Via; grandchildren, Greg, Shelly, Traci, Mike, Sherri, Jeff, Kevin, Cassandra, Keith and Amber; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Courtney, Taylor Brianna, Nathan, Scott, Taylor, Kyle, Wyatt and Elisha. Special thanks to the staff at Friendship Manor and Good Samaritan Hospice Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Lotz Salem Chapel with Pastor Dava Hensly officiating followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to First Church of the Brethren or Camp Bethel.
Baldwin, Minnie Eileen Bowman
