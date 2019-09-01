BAKER SR. James Otis August 27, 2019 James Otis (Jimmy) Baker Sr., 80, of Buchanan, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He had retired from the United States Postal Service as a Postman. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence V. and Helen Taylor Baker; sister, Norine Utt; and beloved wife; Peggy Slough Baker. Survivors include his son and wife, James Otis Jr. and Susan Lobo Baker; stepson and wife, Ronald William and Peggy Holland Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lawrence L. and Gretchen Baker and Phillip Baker; sister and brother-in-law, Ina and Carty Young. In keeping with his wishes there will be no visitation or service. Burial will be private. Arrangements by Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan, 540-254-3000. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

