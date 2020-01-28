January 26, 2020 Robert H. Baker, 67, of Montvale, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was a retired Crane Operator with CSE Inc. for many years. Robert was loved by his family and had many friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Walnut Grove Union Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel and on Wednesday one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
BAKER, Robert H.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert BAKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.