BAKER Norman Lewis July 11, 2019 Norman Lewis Baker, 80, of Fincastle, Va., passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital unexpectedly. A Celebration of Norman's life will be 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Pastor Jay Robinette officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service starting at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be made to Norman's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com

