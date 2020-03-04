Martha Evelyn Baker, 89, of Salem, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Arrangements by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, 540-389-5441.
Service information
2:00PM
1250 East Main Street
Salem, VA 24153
