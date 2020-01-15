January 11, 2020 Willie Baker Jr., 67, of Roanoke passed away on January 11, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
