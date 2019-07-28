January 29, 1939 July 26, 2019 Helen M. Zuckerman Baker, 80, made her home in Botetourt County, Va., for 44 years, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on January 29, 1939, and was a member of St. Angela Mereci Catholic Church. Helen was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Kelleher King; father, Ben Zuckerman; husband, Russell Carl Baker Jr.; brother, Thomas Joseph King; grandson, Levi Freeman; and is survived by her children, son, Russell C. Baker III (Lisa Shockley); daughter, Karen A. Freeman (Lee); sister, Terry Knight (Ken); brother-in-law, Gene Baker; four grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and family members. After retiring from the banking business for 30 plus years, she devoted her time to Community Advent Christian Church as well as working tirelessly perfecting the appearance of her yard. If organization and detail could be spelled differently it would be "Helen." A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor T.G. Ayers officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.