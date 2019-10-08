BAKER Doris Cannaday October 5, 2019 Doris Cannaday Baker, 93, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Baker; parents, B. J. and Lelia Thomas Cannaday; brothers, Eldridge, Dewey, Thomas, and Raymond Cannaday; sisters, Ida Vest, Ibra Lucas, AnnaBell Radford, Blanche Wade, and Alverta Staples. Doris is survived by her daughter and husband, Lois and Blonnie Bailey; grandson, Michael Bailey; granddaughter, Amy Bailey Taylor. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Skye McSherry (Patrick), and McKenzie and Brooklyn Taylor; sister-in-law, Francis Cannaday; as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Doris was a member of Cambria Baptist Church. She was a very giving and caring person and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Cambria Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Keith Crowgey officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.

