November 3, 1926 November 14, 2019 Patricia Bryarly Baird, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Brookdale of Roanoke. She was born on November 3, 1926 in Washington, DC. A daughter of the late Marshall Elliott Bryarly and Ruth Duerhing Bryarly. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Lee Baird; one brother; one sister and one half brother. Pat is survived by three nieces, Faye Hedrick, Laura Thomas and Penny Bryarly. Also surviving are numerous other family and friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Pat's memory please consider the Lynchburg Humane Society. A graveside committal and celebration of Pat's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Grace Memorial Episcopal Columbarium with The Rev. Alan B. Cowart officiating. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory Bedford is assisting the family.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.