March 12, 1930 March 14, 2020 Paris Elbert "Pete" Bain, aged 90, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born on March 12, 1930 in Roanoke, Va. Pete was the son of the late Milton A. and Martha Kate Bain. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Christine Eakin Bain, in 2017 as well as his brothers, Carl and James. Pete is survived by four daughters, Carol, Sherri (David), Teresa and Stephanie (Jeffrey); four grandchildren, Corey, Taylor, Sarah and Abbie; and three great-grandchildren, Eva Kate, Jackson, and Poppy. Pete is also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Carolyn Coffman, Michelle Belton, Carilion Clinic Hospice, and Tammy Muncey and her staff at The Glebe. Pete was a graduate of the Andrew Lewis High School in Salem, Va. He served in the United States Navy at Hickam AFB in Pearl Harbor from 1950-1954 where he was honorably discharged. He was licensed as a minister at Peters Creek Church of the Brethren in 1958 and ordained to the Gospel Ministry at the Masons Cove Church of the Brethren in 1967. From 1959–1995, Pete served as a pastor at numerous congregations in the Virlina district. He continued ministering to congregations until 2019. Pete was a loving, capable and exceptionally effective pastor. He was noted for his caring and warm relationships with everyone he met. He encouraged and equipped other disciples throughout his life. During the seven years he served on the Virlina District Board, he was Chairperson of the Commission on Ministry and also served on the Staff Counseling Committee. He honed his counseling skills as a mediator with the United States Postal Service and earlier as a letter carrier where he enjoyed talking to people on his route. A Celebration of Life will be held at Peters Creek Church of the Brethren on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. The family will have a private celebration in Catawba where Pete and Chris spent many happy times. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Carilion Clinic Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
In memory
