February 19, 2020 Marvin Lee Bailey Sr., 79, of Franklin County, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was a son of the late Huey Lee Bailey and Susie Emma Pentecost Bailey. Marvin with great pride served his country in the United States Army. He was very passionate and an avid supporter for the Second Amendment. He loved spending time with his family especially at Christmas and Thanksgiving and going on vacation to the beach and camping. Marvin truly loved his family and always enjoyed their time together. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, June Sink Bailey; father-in-law, George Jacob Sink; son-in-law, George Junior Sink. Surviving him are his sons, Marvin Lee Bailey Jr., and wife, Janet, Michael Dean Bailey and girlfriend, Donna Williams and Aaron Jacob Bailey and wife, Janine; sister and brother-in-law, James Martin and wife, Carolyn; grandchildren, Christopher Bailey, Jennifer Bryant and husband, Caleb, Katrina Robertson and husband, Antwyne and Chelsie Collins and husband, Joshua; stepgrandson, Christopher Nelson; great-grandchildren, Ariana, Brayden, Trent, June and Michelle; stepgreat-grandchild, Avacyn; and his favorite companion his cat Pedro; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m., at Lotz Funeral Home-Roanoke, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A celebration of Marvin's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home-Roanoke. Burial will follow at Old Liberty Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the DAV Chapter 3 Honor Guard. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.

