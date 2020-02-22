February 19, 2020 Marvin Lee Bailey Sr., 79, of Franklin County, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was a son of the late Huey Lee Bailey and Susie Emma Pentecost Bailey. Marvin with great pride served his country in the United States Army. He was very passionate and an avid supporter for the Second Amendment. He loved spending time with his family especially at Christmas and Thanksgiving and going on vacation to the beach and camping. Marvin truly loved his family and always enjoyed their time together. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, June Sink Bailey; father-in-law, George Jacob Sink; son-in-law, George Junior Sink. Surviving him are his sons, Marvin Lee Bailey Jr., and wife, Janet, Michael Dean Bailey and girlfriend, Donna Williams and Aaron Jacob Bailey and wife, Janine; sister and brother-in-law, James Martin and wife, Carolyn; grandchildren, Christopher Bailey, Jennifer Bryant and husband, Caleb, Katrina Robertson and husband, Antwyne and Chelsie Collins and husband, Joshua; stepgrandson, Christopher Nelson; great-grandchildren, Ariana, Brayden, Trent, June and Michelle; stepgreat-grandchild, Avacyn; and his favorite companion his cat Pedro; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m., at Lotz Funeral Home-Roanoke, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A celebration of Marvin's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home-Roanoke. Burial will follow at Old Liberty Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the DAV Chapter 3 Honor Guard. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Norfolk Southern to cut operations in Roanoke
-
CASEY: Not exactly 'Last Call at Mac and Bob's'
-
Drug trial stemming from record fentanyl seizure gets underway in Roanoke
-
Sen. John Edwards, 3 other Democrats join 6 Republicans to stop assault weapons bill for this year
-
An orphaned bear cub in Virginia was rescued after a dog gently carried it home
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.