March 23, 2019 Donald Eugene Bailey Sr. of Roanoke, Va., joined his Lord and Savior on March 23, 2019. He was father to one son, Donald Eugene Bailey Jr.; and brother to Cindy Bailey Hill, and Donna and Debbie Bailey. Don was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. Private services will be held at Arlington Cemetery. Please consider paying your respects to Don by being kind to our veterans.

