February 6, 2020 Sandra Louise Hypes Bailey, 84, wife of J.A. Douglas Bailey Jr., passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at her home. In addition to her husband of 68 years, she is survived by her children, Christie B. Walden, Randy Bailey and his wife, Sheila Updike, Sheri Roberts and her husband, Steve, Pamala Stump and her husband, Paul, and Mary Bailey; grandchildren, Lauren Lewis and her husband, Jacob, Robyn Walden, Jessica Bailey, Shelby Bailey and his wife, Courtney Rocovich-Bailey, Bailey Roberts, Hartley Roberts, and Jennifer Morris and her husband, Steve; along with five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jordan Hypes. She was predeceased by a son, Dr. Rev. Jeffery A.D. Bailey; a grandson, Jonathan Bailey; three brothers and one sister. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke. A private family service will be held later in the year.

