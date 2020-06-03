July 23, 1924 May 31, 2020 Mavis Joyce Bailey of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Ernest Lawson Bailey; her parents, George Albert Green and Mabel Lily Rooks Green; and her sister, Barbara Lynn Foster. Mavis is survived by her children, Rebecca B. Hotze (Curtis) of Richmond and Anthony D. Bailey (Kathy) of Bedford; as well as her grandchildren, Andrew Bailey (Whitney) of Mullica Hill, N.J., Kathrine Bailey Lombardi (Nick) of Charleston, S.C., and Marc Bailey (Dani) of Bedford. She also has four great-grandchildren, Lena and Eleanor Bailey, and Jack and Sam Lombardi. Mavis was born in Newbury, Berkshire, England on July 23, 1924. She was a World War II war bride and came to the United States in 1945, living first in Huntington, W.Va. and then later in Roanoke, Va. Mavis became a U.S. citizen soon after arriving in the states but never forgot her British roots. She worked for several years supporting office functions for local physicians in Huntington while raising her children. After moving to Roanoke, Mavis developed her love of painting and was a regular for several years in local art shows. She also loved to compete in ballroom dancing competitions and often combined this with her love for travel. A brief service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the "Chapel of Light" Mausoleum at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke. Due to current distancing requirements, attendance is limited, and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Mavis, please consider making a donation to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, 1340 Baldwin Ave., NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.