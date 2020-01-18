December 21, 1919 January 15, 2020 Marjorie Norman Bailey, 100, of Narrows, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the home of her son in Blacksburg, Va. Margie was born on December 21, 1919, in Portsmouth, Va., the daughter of the late Hugh Taylor Norman and Nonie Vivian Rogerson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert Hamilton Bailey Sr.; daughter, Martha Norman Bailey; and brother, Hugh Willard Norman. How do we sum up a hundred years of living? She was our North Star, most ardent cheerleader, and family referee. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother "GranMargie", and great-grandmother, she was known for her infectious smile, wry humor, and hugs. She lived for faith, family, friends, and community. She volunteered for Sunday School, Brownies, Cub Scouts, Lion's Club Eye Exams, Junior Woman's Club, and Red Hat Society. As a long-time member of Giles Country Club, she recorded a hole-in-one (much to the chagrin of her husband). Miss Margie was an amazing hostess and was known for her homemade dinner rolls, cookies, and famous "Hokie 5 Flavor Pound Cake." She was a Hokie fan and held season tickets since 1964. Her favorite pastimes included attending RSO concerts, listening to music of all sorts, she was an avid reader and she loved ice cream. She is survived by her son, Robert "Bob" Hamilton Bailey Jr. (Lynda) of Blacksburg; her daughter, Constance Bailey Stepahin (Jim) of Spotsylvania; five granddaughters, Elizabeth Wolverton (Luke), Sarah Stepahin (Chen), Catherine Stepahin, 1st Lt Savannah Bailey, and Brittany Bailey; and two great-grandchildren, William Wolverton and George Wolverton. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Narrows at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jerry Sawyers officiating. Burial will follow at the Monte Vista Park Cemetery in Bluefield, W.Va. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 609 Wolf Street, Narrows, VA 24124. The family is being served by Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.
Bailey, Marjorie Norman
To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.