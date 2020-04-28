November 18, 1924 April 25, 2020 Harry Preston Bailey Jr., 95, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born on November 18, 1924, son of the late Harry Preston Bailey Sr. and Leslie Plybon Bailey. Harry was also preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Coon and Juanita "Neat" Robertson, and brother, Paul Bailey. He was a devout Christian and lifetime member of First Baptist Church. Harry was a longtime golfer along with his wife and enjoyed sports, especially football. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II. Harry is survived by his wife of 73 years, Margie A. Bailey; son, Ronald P. Bailey and wife Lisa; very special granddaughter, Rori Bailey; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the nurses and aids at Carrington Cottage for their exceptional care and companionship. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or to Feeding America Southwest Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Service information
2:00PM
5737 Airport Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24012
