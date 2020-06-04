November 9, 1951 May 31, 2020 Jane A Bailey, 68, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who brightened the lives of all those who knew her. Jane was predeceased by her parents, Willie Catlett, Bertha Lawrence, and stepfather, Richard Lawrence and by her oldest grandchild, Presten Bailey. Jane was a very loving, thoughtful person who always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She worked for many years as a counselor for various mental health agencies in the Roanoke area until she retired due to disability. Jane was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and a member of Lamplight Baptist Church where she regularly attended when her physical disabilities permitted. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, William Bailey; her three sons and their wives, Yano Antero (Gabriela), Jeremy Bailey (Angela) and Christopher Bailey (Tabitha); her sisters, Bronwyn Bishop and Diane Lynham (John); brother, Rick Lawrence (Alice); her ten grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. She will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lamplight Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeff Gardner officiating. Covid-19 restrictions will apply. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jane's name to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke or Feeding America of Southwest Virginia. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home.

