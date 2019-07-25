July 17, 2019 Charles Lewis Bailey, 76, of Troutville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Clayton and Eleanor Elizabeth Bailey and is survived by his daughter, Teri Leigh Bailey; love of his life, Susanna Kaye Mullins; two sisters, Evelyn Bailey Ward and husband, Rev. Tony Ward, and Nancy Bailey Brown and husband, Gary Brown; nephew, Clayton Ward and his wife, Christy Ward, and their son, Ian Michael Ward; nephew, Jason Ward; one niece, Stephanie Cook and husband, Adam Cook, and their child, James Patrick Cook; very special great-nephew, Devin Dean; and very special friend, Don Young; and his pet dogs, Sugar, Cindy and Madison. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at West End Presbyterian Church with the Rev. C.A. Tony Ward officiating. A dinner reception will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Masons Cove Church of the Brethren on 3630 Bradshaw Road, Salem. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service at West End Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com. Daddy, I will always love you, Teri.

