BADGER David James November 7, 2019 On November 7, 2019 David James Badger, of Blacksburg, Va., ended his long fight against depression. In his pain he faced his demons to seek the peace he felt he needed. He now sees the Lord by sight and not by faith alone. We who live on will continue to love and honor our memories of him: mother and father, Myra and David; sister and brother, Amanda and Mark; aunt and uncle, Jan and Jon; cousins, Matt and Daniel; uncle and aunt, Don and Laura, Henry and Jane, Tom and Holly, Chip and Vickey; uncle, Fred; and grandmother, Maria. He is remembered by his friends and bandmates, Mario, Karl, Patrick, and Erin. We are blessed to have others helping support us in this time; Glenda, Irene and Tom, and Randy and Lisa Vaughn. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Raft Crisis Center or similar organizations that help bring awareness and support for those struggling. We will also have a visitation for any friends or family who want to gather and remember David James (Davey) on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

