BACH Anne Sizemore August 31, 2019 Anne Sizemore Bach of Salem, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 after a battle with lung cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Bach Sr.; her parents; and three siblings. Anne is survived by two sons, Russell Austinn Bach Jr. and wife Linda, John Marcus Bach and wife Lauri; two daughters, Angela Michelle Bach and husband Wilson Whited, Donna Sizemore Witt and husband Scott; and a special cousin, Carrie Chittum. Anne lives on in her ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren, Lindsay, Victoria,Renee, April, Glendon, Zachary and wife Destiny, Eileen, and Dennis Bach, Gwyneth Sholar, Devyn Crisco, Kaylee Bach, Bentley Bach, Selah Bach, and Zuriah Bach. Anne grew up in Georgia. She was employed by Richfield in Salem and retired from Yokahama Tire. She was a longtime member of West End Presbyterian Church and a current and active member of Salem Presbyterian Church. The family offers a very special thank you to to the stafff at Salem Terrace at Harrogate in Salem, and the nurses with Amedisys Hospice for their many acts of care and compassion. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Salem Presbyterian Church or to Amdeysis Hospice. A celebration of Anne's life will be held Noon Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Salem Presbyterian Church with Dr. Will Robinson officiating. A reception at the church will follow. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. 366-0707

