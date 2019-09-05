BABIN Alice Elizabeth April 9, 1937 August 31, 2019 The Rev. Alice Elizabeth (Duffy) Babin, 82, of Salem, Va., and formerly of Kealakekua, Hi. and New Orleans, La., went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019. As a child of God, she has returned home. We thank God for lending her to us. Alice was born on Friday, April 9, 1937 in New Orleans, La. to the late John Watt and Alice Elizabeth Evans Duffy. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband, The Rev. David E. Babin; and her daughter, Erin Alice Memmer. Family remaining to cherish her memory includes her son, Don Memmer (Joy) of Hilo, Hi.; daughters, Ashley Lee (Marvin) of Carlsbad, Ca. and Kai Memmer (Susan Bower) of Salem, Va.; grandchildren, Mirage Javahirzadeh (Soran) of Altus, Ok., Luke Memmer of Hilo, Hi., Lauren Lee of Carlsbad, Ca., and Kalei Memmer of Salem, Va.; great-grandson, Levi Javahirzadeh of Altus, Ok.; brother, John Duffy (Lib) of Pass Christian, Ms.; sister, Frances Duffy Coggin Cooper (Tuvia) of Porriya, Israel; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Alice attended Stephens College in Columbus, Mo., Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill. and Duke University in Durham, N.C. for post-graduate clinical pastoral education. In 1977 she was the first woman ordained a priest in the Episcopal Diocese of Chicago (the 51st in the United States) and was dubbed "Alleluia Alice" by local media. In her years of pastoral care, she served many congregations and other entities including Christ Church Episcopal in Kealakekua, Hi., St. George's Episcopal Church in Mount Savage, Md., the Hawaii AIDS Clinical Trials Unit in Honolulu, Hi., the Cathedral at St. Andrews and The Priory School in Honolulu, Hi. and Duke University in Durham, N.C. She especially enjoyed her service to the Diocese of Hawaii and sharing the rectorship of Christ Church Kealakekua with the love of her life, The Rev. David Babin. In the words of a fiercely loyal friend, Cynthia Salley, "those were magical years." Per Alice's wishes, all services will be held privately with her family back home in Hawaii. The family would like to thank friends and neighbors who provided valuable support. They also express tremendous gratitude to various caregivers and the wonderful staff of Good Samaritan Hospice for the love and care given to Alice and the family when it was needed most. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Good Samaritan Hospice (non-profit); 2408 Electric Rd, Roanoke, Va. 24018. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
