April 7, 1949 March 23, 2020 Linda Archer Ayers, age 70, of Union Hall left this earth for her heavenly home on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born on April 7, 1949, she was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Archer and Francis Archer Philpott; brother, Ronnie Broughman; and brothers-in-law, Sam Hubbard and Burton Grogan. She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, J.C. Ayers Jr.; son and daughter-in-law, James "Lionel" Ayers and Wendy; grandchildren, Hannah and Isaiah Ayers. Linda is also survived by her sisters, Kaye Grogan and Connie Hubbard. She is also survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joyce and Mike Toney, Tommy Ayers, Norma and Sonny Moore, Debra and David Kirk, Linda and Billy Tosh, Gary and Dianne Ayers. Linda is also survived by her special pet, Lil' Bit; and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her church family at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, c/o Corvin Weddle, 2300 McNeil Mill Road, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151. Private graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Ayers Family Cemetery with Pastor Jim Rodden officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.florafuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Ayers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.