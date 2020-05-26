May 23, 2020 Jessie Ferguson Ayers, 65, of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was a Servant for the Lord and was a member of Rosalind Hills Baptist Church for over 30 years. Jessie's greatest blessing was being a wife, mom and nana. She was preceded in death by father, James Boyd Ferguson; mother, Mildred Foster; sisters, Martha Clark and Mary Stanley; brother, Boyd Ferguson; niece, Melissa Stanley; and nephew, Michael Clark. Jessie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gary W. Ayers; children, Jason Wayne Ayers (Cathy), Jennifer Ayers, and Aryea Ayers (Dylan); grandchildren, Michael Ayers (Christiana), Kaylor Ayers, Tyara Thomas, Jayden Thomas, Hailey Ayers, Sebastian and Korra Ayers; brothers-in-law, Gary Clark and Freddie Stanley; many nieces and nephews; special angels, Debbie, Linda, Jill, Cindy, and Martha; dog, Bella Rose; cats, Mittens and Frosty; and a host of friends, church family and other extended family. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Rosalind Hills Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Sewell officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angels of Assisi or to the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

