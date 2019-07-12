AYERS Flora Lorene July 10, 2019 Flora (Flo) Lorene Ayers, 96, of Fincastle, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A celebration of Flo's life will be Noon, Saturday July 13, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville with Pastor Ben Peyton officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Buchanan. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 2840 VA-419 Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

