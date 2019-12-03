November 30, 2019 Arthur Franklin (Frank) Ayers, 75, of Pulaski, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a long illness. He was a proud veteran of the 101st Airborne Division, serving in Vietnam. He was employed for over 30 years at Radford Arsenal as a maintenance supervisor. In addition to being a loving husband, father and grandfather, he was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and cooking. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur "Bus" Ayers and Stella Ayers; daughter, Ronda Ayers Dalton; and brother, David Ayers. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gail Ayers; daughter, Lynett (Tommy) Cruise; grandchildren, Christin Dalton, Justin (A'me) Dalton, Lauren and Andrew Cruise; mother-in-law, Lois Sandy. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va. Interment will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the SWVA Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SWVA Veterans Cemetery at 5550 Bagging Plant Rd. Dublin Va, 24084.
