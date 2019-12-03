AYERS Anna Belle McLain November 30, 2019 Anna Belle McLain Ayers, 83, of Goodview, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. The Lord opened up his arms and took an angel. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas Lafayette McLain and Lelia "The Strawberry Lady" McLain. She was also predeceased by her husband, Daniel Thomas Ayers Jr.; brothers, Donald, Thomas, and Earl McLain. Surviving family includes brothers, Luther McLain and Greg, and Melvin McLain and Linda; sisters, Betty Jean Dodson, Ruby Grady, Nellie Townley, and Sue McLain Cole and Dana; sons, Tony and Vickie Ayers, Jimmy Ayers, David and Melody Ayers, and Kevin and Sherry Ayers; daughter, Debbie Ayers; grandchildren, Angie Ciotti (Billy), Melissa Edwards (Dennis) , Travis Ayers (Sarah), Bethany Montgomery (Matt), Cody Ayers (Brittany), Kaitlyn Lucas (Josh), Kinsey Ayers, (Wes Palmer), Sydnee Ayers and Hunter Ayers; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Laney, Brandon, Michael, Brianah, AJ, Kayden, Kyleigh, Haley, and Grant; her sweet dog, Abbey; special sisters-in-law, Myrt, Dorothy, and Francis McLain, and many other extended family and friends. Anna Belle was a faithful member of Goodview Baptist Church for many years where she had a special church family. She spent most of her employment in retail and retired from the Kroger Floral in Vinton at 80 years old where she was also known as the "Kroger Greeter". Anna Belle was always "dressed to the nines" with her Bling and Diamonds. She was best known for her love of crocheting and her gift of afghans and scarves to her family, friends, kid's friends, and to special people who touched her life. She also enjoyed going on trips, swimming in her pool, and planting flowers. Anna Belle was a sassy, spunky, and full of life lady and who will be missed by many. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Goodview Baptist Church, 1057 Grace Court, Goodview, Va. with Pastor Joey Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to all the friends and family who have called, texted, sent cards, and provided food during Anna Belle's extended hospital stay. Arrangements by Lotz Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.
Breaking
spotlight
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.