AUSTIN, Mary Johnston November 2, 2019 Mary Johnston Austin, 90, of Radford, Va., went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Raised in Eggleston, Va., she attended Eggleston High School where she was captain of her basketball team. She later attended Radford State Teachers College, after which she taught math at Narrows High School, then Pulaski High School. She was a retired clerk for the family business, A.S. Austin and Son Storage and Transportation Co., which was founded by her father-in-law. She loved to travel and visited many places across the United States. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Clara Martin Johnston; a brother, William Johnston, and daughter, Debbie Austin Leighton. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, William Albert "Bunk" Austin; her daughter, Donna Austin Wickline (Graham); her son, Greg Austin (Dennis); a sister, Barbara Cardwell, along with five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Grove United Methodist Church in Radford with visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by services at 1:30 p.m. Interment held immediately following the church service at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Intrepid Hospice of Radford, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

