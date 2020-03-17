March 12, 2020 Jerry Thomas Austin, age 69, of Kernersville, N.C., passed away on March 12, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, N.C. A celebration graveside service for Jerry will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Piney Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery, 296 Pugh Road, Piney Creek, NC 28663, www.grandviewfuneralhome.com.

