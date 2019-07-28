AUSTIN Frances Drewry June 27, 2019 Frances Drewry Austin, 85, of Laurel, Md., died Thursday, June 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Services honoring Frances' life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church (White Church), 2357 Mt. Pleasant Road Fincastle. Burial with military honors will be at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either the A.S.P.C.A PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929; or the American Heart Association, 3140 Chaparral Dr. #106, Roanoke, Va. 24018
