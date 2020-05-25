October 22, 1988 May 13, 2020 Chad Hunter Austin, 31, of Buena Vista, Va., has entered his heavenly home. Born on October 22, 1988, he was the beloved son of David and Ellen Austin; older brother of Michael Austin; grandson of Mary "Granny" Roberts Berry, as well as nephew to many special aunts and uncles, and close friend to special cousins. Chad has entered the Kingdom of Heaven to be alongside his maternal grandparents, Ryland "PaPaw" and Margaret "MeMaw" Dyer Argenbright; paternal grandfather, James David Austin; and paternal grandfather, Eddie Thomas Berry Jr. Rest easy Chad, enjoy fishing in heaven with PaPaw and we will cherish your memories. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Chad Austin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.