March 3, 1950 January 24, 2020 Brenda Sue Austin, 69, of Elliston, gained her wings on Friday, January 24, 2020. Brenda is remembered for being a woman with a heart of gold. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a cherished grandmother. Her love for people was unconditional, and without judgment. Her kindness knew no limits and she would do anything she could for anyone, even if it meant that she went without. Family was very important to Brenda, her most cherished times with her family during Christmas. She loved to decorate the house and be able to spend those precious moments with the ones she loved. Though her time with family was cherished, her heart was her husband John. Twenty-one years of love together, and spending they're free time antiquing, gardening, bird watching, cooking, and doing crafts together. Brenda was beyond proud of her granddaughter for her upcoming high school graduation and plans for college. She beamed with excitement at the mention of it. Her legacy and love will be carried on by the ones she has left behind, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her father, James Riley Edwards. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 21 years, John Lee Austin; mother, Texanna Herndon; son, Charles Martin Burris Jr.; stepdaughters, Tracy Austin and husband, Billy, and Robin Goff and husband, Rodney; brother, Robert Edwards and wife, Betty; sisters, Peggy Hickson and husband, Bobby, and Betty Dixon and husband, Richard; granddaughter, Autumn Goff; and grandson, T.J Wilkerson. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel. Interment will be held at Little Hope Cemetery immediately following the service. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmoakey.com.
