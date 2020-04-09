February 4, 1930 April 5, 2020 Agnes Marie Vause "Marie" Austin of Roanoke, Virginia, sadly passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1930 and was 90 years old. Marie was the beloved wife of Dennis U. Austin Jr. and the daughter of the Reverend Joel E. Vause and Agnes P. Vause of Greenville, South Carolina. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Samuel P. Vause, Joel E. Vause Jr. and Bernard Vause; her son, Dennis U. Austin III; and daughter, Emily Marie Noberry. Left to celebrate her memory are her daughter, Karen Austin McCoy and husband, Sam; her son, Joel W. Austin; her son-in-law, Chad Noberry; and her granddaughter, Kristen Austin Robinson of Alexandria, Virginia. Marie was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She was a long-time member of the Virginia Heights Baptist Church, now Heights Community Church, and her family appreciates the support shown by the congregation and Pastor Nelson Harris. She was not able to attend during her last few years due to health issues, but Marie spoke often of her church experiences over the years. The family would also like to thank the South Roanoke Nursing Home and staff for all of their care and support while our mother was there. Marie graduated from Lynchburg College as a music major in 1952. She was extremely musical, playing the piano, organ and violin. Marie continued playing the piano for fun as her children were growing up. She worked as a social worker after college and then as a Visiting Teacher for the Roanoke and Salem City school systems. Marie loved working with the students and staff. After retiring, she enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, reading, volunteering as a cook at the RAM House and as an office worker at Virginia Heights Baptist Church. Marie liked to stay busy and always had a smile on her face. Marie did not want a traditional send-off. She had requested years ago that the immediate family just get together for a meal, talk about good memories and listen to her favorite hymns by Jim Nabors. Marie had a good sense of humor and we will miss her so! Thanks to our friends and family for their thoughts and prayers. We love you Mom! Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

