February 26, 1930 April 20, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Scott E. Atkinson announce his passing at the age of 90. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Doris Atkinson; his three children, Debbie A. Crabtree (Eddie Crabtree), Brenda Anders (Rodney Anders), and Kenny Atkinson (Sherrie Atkinson); and two grandchildren, Ashley Marshall (Tim Marshall) and Aaron Atkinson. Scott is also survived by his brother, Russell Atkinson. A day and time for his celebration of life will be announced as soon as possible for his family and many friends. Service will be held at Valley Word Church where he was a founding member. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dock and Clara; his brothers, Taylor, Clarence, and Hampton; his sisters, Merle, Bonnie, and Marion, by many cousins, nephews, nieces, and great friends. Scott will be remembered by everyone he met as a gentle and loving man. If you met him, you were impacted by his life. He loved the Lord and was a great example in his Christian walk for everyone that knew him. He was always there for anyone that needed him. He also loved his garden and fed so many people with his fresh vegetables every summer. He had a great sense of humor and kept us laughing, he really believed that "a merry heart does good like a medicine". Scott retired from GE after 32 years and worked as a greeter at the Salem Walmart for eight years after his retirement. For all of us who loved him, it seems like a great loss, but we have the hope and assurance that we will see him again soon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Valley Word Church, P.O. Box 846, Salem, VA 24153. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Atkinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.