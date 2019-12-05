ATKINSON, Janet Price October 20, 1935 - November 30, 2019 Janet Price Atkinson, of Fincastle, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She passed away at home on her 62nd wedding anniversary. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother "Honey" and sister. She was a daughter of the late Robert and Thelma Price and was also preceded in death by her loving grandson, Adam Lee Foutz; and her sister, Charlotte Olinger. She is survived by her devoted husband Paul Atkinson; daughters, Tamra Atkinson, Paula Harper Kreft (Dana), Leisa Epperly (Randy), and Susan Foutz Gibson (Steve); grandchildren, Nick Harper (Emma Wall), and Sydney Gibson, Robert Kreft, and Justin Kreft; and sister, Faye Harris; brothers, Robert "Bob" Price (Linda), Howard "Bill" Price (Peggy), Jerry Price (Janice), Mark Price (Susan). She is also survived by other family members and numerous friends. Janet was a graduate of Jefferson High School where she loved being the Head Majorette and played the French Horn. She retired from AT&T after working many years for the telephone company. She attended Fleming Chapel for most of her life where she made many lifelong friends. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Oakey's North Chapel with Minister Mark Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oakey's North Chapel. The Atkinson Family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Oakey's North Chapel and their staff for allowing them to use their facilities during the loss of their loved one. Blessings to each of you! Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
