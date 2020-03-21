Thursday, March 19, 2020 Jack E. Atkinson, 82, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was preceded by his son, Jack E. Atkinson Jr.; father, Eldridge Maurice Atkinson; and a son-in-law, Bill Brogan. Jack was a dedicated grandfather and great-grandfather. He retired from ITT after 44 years of service. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Nancy Atkinson; daughters, Elizabeth Darlene Brogan, Susan (Rodger) Thurlow; grandchildren, Michael, Tammy, Rickey (Angela) and Nichole (Bernard); numerous great-grandchildren; extra daughter, Dianne; and numerous other children who considered him grandpa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Aimees Farm Animal Sanctuary, aimeesfarmanimalssanctuary.com; or to a charity for Wildlife Preservation. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Jeff Gardner. Interment will follow in East Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707.

