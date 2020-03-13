March 11, 2020 Kyle Dean Atkins, age 66, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He is survived by his siblings, Lynwood, Keith and Judy; and many close musician friends. A celebration of Kyle's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home.

