July 21, 2019 On July 21, the Reverend, Dr., Retired Navy Commander, Kenneth Alton Atkins went to his Heavenly Home. He died suddenly at his home in Fairlawn, Va. "Ken" is survived by his wife, Elisabeth "Beth" Teilmann Atkins; his sister, Karen Ann Atkins of Burlington, N.C.; and three children, Tony, Kendra and Sam. He also leaves three grandchildren; and five "adopted" grandchildren. The family will gather for visitation at McCoy's from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday evening and then again for a funeral service and Celebration of Ken's Life at 6 p.m. Monday evening in the chapel of McCoy Funeral home, 150 Country Club Drive SW, Blacksburg, Va.

