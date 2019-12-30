William "Bill" Talmage Atkins Jr., age 75, of Wytheville, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church conducted by The Reverend Lon Tobin and The Reverend Earl Bradshaw, with interment to follow in the West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
