December 12, 1932 June 8, 2020 "Life is like a mountain railway, with an engineer that's brave. We must make the run successful, from the cradle to the grave. Watch for curves, hills and valleys. Never falter, never fail. Keep your hand on the throttle and your eye on the rail." John Robert "Bill" Atkins Jr., 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was a locomotive engineer and retired from Norfolk Southern after 44 years of service and began his career on the Powhatan Arrow pulled by the 611 J Class steam engine. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army after being drafted. He loved all animals and enjoyed reading, bird watching and keeping up with current events. Bill also loved singing and listening to Southern Gospel Music and hymns. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia M. Atkins; son, Chris Atkins; parents, John and Rena Atkins; brother, Rayburn Atkins; and sister, Betty Grimm. Bill is survived by his four children, Tina All and her husband, Steve, Terri Atkins, Lorri Van Dam and her husband, Jon, Craig Atkins and his wife, Tonya; four grandchildren, Patrick All, Lindsay All, Caleb Atkins, and Mary Grace Atkins; great-grandson, Bryson All; and many other members of his loving family. Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Steve All officiating. Interment will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. The family would like to thank Medi-Home Hospice, Dr. Craig Mitchell and a heartfelt thanks to Nurse Mehret and all of his lifelong neighbors and friends. Flowers would be appreciated or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Most Popular
-
Lawsuit: Original deed prevents Lee statue from being taken down
-
Virginia Tech will host students on campus. But many classes will remain online.
-
Roanoke mayor supports removing Robert E. Lee memorial
-
Watch Now: Black Lives Matter supporters march down Main Street in Salem
-
Tech says limited crowds likely for fall athletic events, July start needed for football practice
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.