April 9, 2020 Doris Maxine Watson Atkins, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother. Doris leaves behind her beloved husband, Wade "Tom" Atkins Jr.; her brother, Carl F. Watson (Betty); her sister-in-law, Betty L. Atkins; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at South Roanoke Nursing Home for all their kindness and care of Doris. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

