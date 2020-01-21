December 4, 1929 January 16, 2020 Kenneth Gordan Atherley, 90, died on Thursday, January 16, 2020, following a prolonged illness. Kenneth was born December 4, 1929, in Bronx, New York to the late David and Eunice Atherley. After 35 years of operating a local business, Peter's Creek Frame and Art, Kenneth retired closing the doors on that chapter of his life. Prior to opening his business, Kenneth lived and worked in New York as a Credit Manager for Toshiba. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian and his stepson Terry Trentlage. He is survived by his brother, Richard Atherley; three children, Claire Grinnell, Robin DuPuis, and David Atherley; four stepchildren, David Trentlage, Linda Bruun, Becky Trentlage, and Tom Trentlage; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At his request, no service will be held. Simpson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Atherley, Kenneth Gordan
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Atherley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.