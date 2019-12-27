December 24, 2019 Margaret Ann Asbury, 87, of Moneta, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She is survived by her three children, Vera Lynn Brown and husband, Gary, Brent Sanford Asbury and wife, Linda, and Dave Edward Asbury and special friend, Renee Dalton; sisters, Laura Drum, Christine Crookless, Ida Gains, Janet Wiseman, and JoLynn Haymaker; grandchildren, Derek Banks, Jennifer Banks, Jason Asbury, Brittany Bright, Jordan Asbury and Josh Asbury; and great-granddaughters, Hannah, Chloe, and Harper. Preceding Margaret in death were her husband of 49 years, Eudell Sanford Asbury; and brothers, Tom Clausen and Jimmy Clausen. Margaret retired after a long career with Roanoke City Schools. She loved to be outdoors enjoying nature and always enjoyed spotting rainbows. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Jay Richards officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to make contributions in Margaret's memory to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
